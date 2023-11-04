Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $518.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas has a 52 week low of $405.63 and a 52 week high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

