Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

