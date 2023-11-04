Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 51,105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $52,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.16 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

