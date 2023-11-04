Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $310,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.