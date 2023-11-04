Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

