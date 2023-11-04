Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGLT opened at $54.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

