Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Lowered to $176.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3 %

CLH opened at $154.52 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,956 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

