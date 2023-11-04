ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 518 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,813,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,042,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

CEM opened at $36.67 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

