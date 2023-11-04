ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 518 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,813,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,042,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.
CEM opened at $36.67 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
