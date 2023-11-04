ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

