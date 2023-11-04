Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.