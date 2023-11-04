Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

