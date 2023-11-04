Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.96.

Cloudflare stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,325,234.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $412,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,325,234.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at $116,612,481.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,435,594. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

