CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

