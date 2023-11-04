Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

