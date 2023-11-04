Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

