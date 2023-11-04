Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $33.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $493.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

