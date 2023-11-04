Coastline Trust Co Buys New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

