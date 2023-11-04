Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.