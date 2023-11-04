Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

