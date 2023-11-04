Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $83.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

