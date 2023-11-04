Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $46.91 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

