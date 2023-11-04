Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

