Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $327.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

