Coastline Trust Co Has $1.14 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

