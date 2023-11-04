Coastline Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IWF opened at $273.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day moving average of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

