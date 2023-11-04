Coastline Trust Co Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 3.6 %

CMI stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

