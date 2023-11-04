Coastline Trust Co Has $916,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $154.49 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

