Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,253.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTD
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mettler-Toledo International
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Esports
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.