Coastline Trust Co Purchases 12,000 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.14 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

