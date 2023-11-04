Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

UGI Profile



UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

