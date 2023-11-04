Coastline Trust Co Sells 11,160 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after buying an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of J stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.