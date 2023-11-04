Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,214 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

