Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,980 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.