Coastline Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.