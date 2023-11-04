Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,625 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,807,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 99,351 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Amcor by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 825,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Amcor by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Profile



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

