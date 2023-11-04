Coastline Trust Co Sells 37,240 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,240 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

