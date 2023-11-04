Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,975 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

