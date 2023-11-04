Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,182 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $152.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

