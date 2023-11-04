Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,290 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

