Coastline Trust Co Sells 6,648 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

