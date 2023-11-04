Coastline Trust Co Sells 697 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
View Our Latest Report on Novartis
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.