Coastline Trust Co Sells 785 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

