Coastline Trust Co Takes $1.42 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

