Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 119,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 59,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

