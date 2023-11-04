Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE CCA traded down C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$55.58. 107,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$54.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.37.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.25.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.