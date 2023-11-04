Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 310,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $74,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.