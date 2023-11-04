Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.87.

CTSH stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.27. 3,849,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

