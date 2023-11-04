Colin L. Read Purchases 1,876 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.63. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

