Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $20,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

