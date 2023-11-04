Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $360,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

